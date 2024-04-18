KRMB issues fresh water release orders

Taking into consideration the drinking water needs of both the States, the Board allotted 5.5 tmc of water to Andhra Pradesh while Telangana was allowed to meet its requirements from the balance available in project.

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board on Thursday issued fresh water release orders distributing 14.195 tmc available at the draw down level of 500 feet in Nagarjuna Sagar Project to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The River Board has directed both the States to make judicious utilisation of water available in both the Nagarajuna Sagar and the Srisailam project where in the water levels dipped below the minimum draw down levels of 510 feet and 834 feet respectively.

The engineers-in-chief of both the States were tasked with the responsibility of implementing the water release orders in letter and spirit.