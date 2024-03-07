Instead of Akbar and Aurangzeb, we idolised Maharana Pratap, Shivaji: Defence Minister

We rejected the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and introduced 'Indian Judicial Code'. We strengthened the faith of our youth in the culture and cultural potential of the country.

By IANS Published Date - 7 March 2024, 03:05 PM

File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday gave an insight into priorities and preferences of Modi government in past ten years and how the thrust on Atmanirbharata and the inherent strength of ‘Indianness’ has brought unprecedented changes, unseen in UPA I and II eras.

Speaking at NDTV’s maiden Defence Summit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Instead of Akbar, we gave respect to Maharana Pratap and instead of Aurangzeb, we gave respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We rejected the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and introduced ‘Indian Judicial Code’. We strengthened the faith of our youth in the culture and cultural potential of the country.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP govts in UP, MP over rising crimes against women

Defence Minister also counted the array of schemes launched by government to promote indigenous and homegrown technology and said that the youth are being encouraged to be part of the India growth story.

“We provided a good environment for companies. We trusted our youth, promoted their innovation, and brought iDEX for them. If our youth take one step, government stands with them by taking 100 steps forward, if they take 100 steps forward, the government will take 1000 steps forward and help them,” Defence Minister pointed out.

He said that government’s focus on Make in India, indigenisation in potential fields including Defence has reaped good returns. He said that Indian entrepreneurs and Indian companies have set the nation on a steady and robust growth path.

“When we moved towards self-reliant India, we trusted Indian industries, we trusted Indian youth, we trusted Indian companies, we trusted Indian entrepreneurs. We trusted L&T, we trusted TATA, we trusted Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, we trusted Hindustan Aeronautics Limited,” Defence Minister pointed out.

Speaking on the challenges faced by developing economies on dilemma of becoming either technology imitator or technology follower, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said that young and innovative entrepreneurs of the country have filled this gap by creating record number of unicorns in a just a decade time.

Defence Minister also made a mention of the rich legacy of the country, left behind by heroes and noted mathematicians of the past including Aryabhata and Varahamihira and added that the ‘forgotten heroes’ have now become an inspiration for the youth.