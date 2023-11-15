Congress, BJP are both unfit to rule Telangana: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said both the Congress and BJP were useless for the State’s progress. He predicted a coalition government at the Centre after 2024 and exuded confidence that regional parties would play a vital role in the Central government.

Addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha public meeting at Nizamabad on Wednesday, the chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the union government’s response to Telangana’s needs. He said despite himself writing numerous letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana did not receive a medical college or a Navodaya school. He accused the BJP of withholding funds and project approvals for several years. “Even 10 years after Telangana has been formed, the Centre is yet to finalise Telangana’s share in Krishna River water,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also called out the BJP and the Congress for their ill-treatment of minorities. He said the BJP fanned communal divide, while the Congress exploited minorities for votebank politics. He reiterated his commitment to remain secular until his last breath. He pointed out that there have been no major clashes or curfews in Telangana in the last 10 years, with people living in harmony without differentiating between Hindu and Muslim.

The Chief Minister asserted that the BRS was committed to secular governance and also the development of all communities, irrespective of caste and religion. He pointed out the State government’s initiatives like Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak, aimed at supporting brides from economically disadvantaged sections for their marriage. He said the previous Congress governments spent less than Rs 900 crore towards minorities in 10 years of their regime in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

“Comparatively, the BRS government spent over Rs 12,000 crore for minorities welfare and development for next 10 years,” he said.