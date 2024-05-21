Congress criticised for discrimination towards Ambedkar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Congress party was on Tuesday criticised for what is being viewed as discrimination towards Dr BR Ambedkar’s tallest statue in the country.

Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had on the occasion of former Prime Minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary on Tuesday, paid floral tributes at Gandhi’s statue at Punjagutta in a grand programme.

However, several people, including some on social media, found fault with the grand programme, pointing out that the Congress government had failed to pay tributes at the Ambedkar statue near the Secretariat on his birth anniversary, despite the statue being the tallest in the country and considered as the primary tribute to the leader by the State.

Instead of an official function at the new statue, Revanth Reddy had paid floral tributes to the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund, they pointed out, adding that there was nothing wrong in the Congress programme at the Rajiv Gandhi statue, but that same enthusiasm was missing on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

“Priorities. No disrespect to Rajiv Gandhi, but why did the Congress government lack the same enthusiasm to pay tributes to Ambedkar? The world’s largest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, located in the heart of Hyderabad, did not even receive a floral garland on Ambedkar Jayanthi.

Why such discrimination,” asked entrepreneur Nayini Anurag Reddy on X while sharing pictures of both the statues.