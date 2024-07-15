Congress deceiving farmers by imposing conditions for crop loan waiver: BJP

"Why is the government imposing conditions and troubling the farmers? This is nothing but cheating," says BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy

15 July 2024

BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of deceiving farmers, BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy criticised the State government for imposing conditions on farmers to avail the crop loan waiver scheme.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Maheshwar Reddy said the Congress party during the polls had promised to waive crop loans upto Rs. 2 lakh to all the farmers in the State and now it was imposing conditions.

As per the guidelines, the loan waiver does not apply to restructured or rescheduled loans, he said, adding that this would affect a large number of farmers as majority of the banks reschedule the loans taken by them.

“Why is the government imposing conditions and troubling the farmers? This is nothing but cheating,” he said, adding that the government should not make white ration cards as a criteria for waiving crop loans as there were several farmers who did not have ration cards as the government had not issued it since the last few years.

The BJPLP leader also demanded the government to immediately release funds to local bodies as they did not have funds to take up development works and pay salaries to sanitation staff.