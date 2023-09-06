Congress Govt’s inefficiency exposed in Karnataka, says Harish Rao

Published Date - 07:27 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the people of Karnataka had started realising how the Congress had made false promises to impress them during the election campaign. Within three months of the Congress forming the government in Karnataka, the people of Karnataka had started realising how inefficient the Congress was at governance.

Stating that the Congress was the only alternative to the BJP in Karnataka, Harish Rao said the BRS had proved its mettle in Telangana by launching a number of welfare schemes and taking up development works. Asking the Congress and BJP to implement better schemes in the States where they were in power, he said the people of Telangana would not believe their words unless they performed better than Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Several leaders and their supporters from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sangareddy joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Harish Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Accompanied by the BRS nominee for Sangareddy constituency Chintha Prabhakar, the Congress and BJP leaders of Anantha Sagar, Thogarpally, Malkapur and Mahadevulapally villages of Kondapur mandal joined the BRS. Congress mandal president Indira Reddy, BJP leader and Kondapur former MPP Yadaiah and Thogarpally former MPTC Raju were among those who joined the BRS.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said the sitting Congress MLA in Sangareddy, T Jagga Reddy, had ignored the development of the constituency. He was never available to the people of the constituency during the last four and a half years, he said.