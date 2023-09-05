Telangana Assembly elections: Kamareddy gears up to campaign for CM KCR

Preparations are already in full swing, with the party members actively identifying key issues and drafting viable solutions

By PS Dileep Updated On - 09:25 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to contest from Kamareddy has triggered a focused approach towards the constituency's affairs. File Photo.

Hyderabad: The enthusiasm among the BRS cadre in Kamareddy is palpable, as the party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gears up to contest from the Kamareddy constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Preparations are already in full swing, with the party members actively identifying key issues and drafting viable solutions.

The Chief Minister’s decision to contest from Kamareddy has triggered a focused approach towards the constituency’s affairs. He is slated to convene a crucial meeting with Kamareddy constituency leaders at Pragathi Bhavan this week, to discuss the constituency’s political dynamics, the party activities and also ongoing development initiatives.

In last few weeks, Chandrashekhar Rao is learnt to have initiated contact with leaders at the constituency and mandal levels, seeking insights into the local politics and progress within Kamareddy district. He has already demonstrated his commitment to the region by announcing the establishment of a government medical college and allocating Rs 197 crore for the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline replacement, among other projects.

The BRS president is expected to visit his new constituency at least once before the official schedule for the Assembly elections is announced. The party machinery is fully engaged in poll preparations, with BRS MLC K Kavitha leading the Chief Minister’s campaign and outreach efforts to connect with voters. Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, local MLA Gampa Govardhan, and other BRS leaders are actively involved in the electoral groundwork.

While Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to contest from Kamareddy initially surprised the local party cadre, it has since fuelled their spirits. Opposition parties have alleged that the Chief Minister moved to Kamareddy due to fears of defeat in his current constituency, Gajwel.

However, MLC Kavitha refuted these claims, asserting that it was a strategic decision of Chandrashekhar Rao to contest from Kamareddy in addition to Gajwel. “It is ridiculous to say that the Chief Minister is afraid of being defeated. He is one leader in the country who can contest from any seat and win easily. He has been the only invincible leader in Telangana,” she added.

