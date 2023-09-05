CM KCR recognised services of Village Organisation Assistants: Suman

Balka Suman informed that 17,608 VOAs are getting benefitted by the move of Telangana government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Government whip Balka Suman along with MLAs Diwakar Rao and Chinnaiah take part in a Ksheerabhisekam performed by VOAs to a flex poster of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Government whip Balka Suman said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had recognised the services of Village Organisation Assistants (VOA) by enhancing their salaries from Rs 6,900 to Rs 8,000. He along with MLAs Nadipelli Diwakar Rao and Durgam Chinnaiah took part in a ksheerabhisekam performed by VOAs to a flex poster of the Chief Minister here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman informed that 17,608 VOAs were getting benefitted by the move of the State government, resulting in a financial burden of Rs 106 crore on the exchequer. He said that Rao hiked salaries of the assistants on humanitarian grounds, despite the financial burden. He added that some other pleas made by the assistants were considered by the government.

He later participated in Teacher’s Day and paid tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to mark the occasion. Peddapalli MP Dr Venkatesh Netha, Collector Badavath Santosh, District Rural Development Officer Sheshadri, DEO Sadaiah and others were present.

