Congress holds Parliamentary strategy group meeting in Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also called a meeting of MPs of the INDIA alliance to discuss the strategy for the special parliamentary session

By ANI Published Date - 06:24 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday held a Parliamentary strategy group meeting ahead of the Parliament special session starting from September 18.

The meeting began at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury including other important arrived at 10, Janpath to attend the meeting.

Earlier Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday called for a meeting of the party’s Parliamentary Strategy group. Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the hospital on Monday. She was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever on Sunday.

As per the information, there would be a discussion on the party’s plan to tackle questions and issues likely to be raised in the Parliament Session.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also called a meeting of MPs of the INDIA alliance to discuss the strategy for the special parliamentary session.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18-22. The agenda for the special session, however, was not revealed yet.

The Centre on Saturday constituted an eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country.

The members of the committee, apart from former President Kovind, include Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad; former Finance Commission chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building. The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.

The winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November.