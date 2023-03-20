Congress infighting: Madanmohan Rao furious over Shabbir’s announcement on ticket allotment

Madanmohan Rao questioned senior Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir's locus standi to announce that he would take care of Yellareddy and Kamareddy constituencies assembly candidate selection process

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Senior Congress leader Madanmohan Rao addressing a press conference in Kamareddy.

Kamareddy: The infighting in the Congress unit is continuing unabated in the district despite several assurances and warnings. After creating ruckus during a protest meeting in the presence of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, senior party leader Madanmohan Rao on Monday questioned senior Congress leader and former minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir’s locus standi to announce that he would take care of Yellareddy and Kamareddy constituencies assembly candidate selection process.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Madanmohan Rao stated that former AICC president Rahul Gandhi during the Warangal party meeting has clearly said that only those who work hard for the party would be given party tickets in the upcoming assembly polls. “How can Shabbir make such announcements? The party leaders are confused and unhappy about his behaviour. He has no right to make such statements,” he said.

Shabbir has lost elections seven times from Kamareddy and Yellareddy assembly constituencies and still he has been aspiring for the ticket, he said and added that Congress has a policy of not giving tickets to leaders who lose elections more than three times. “Shabbir is neither CWC member nor TPCC chief to decide on candidate selections. He has no authority to select candidates for the Assembly polls,” he pointed out. He said that if AICC offers him a ticket he would contest from Yellareddy assembly constituency in the upcoming polls.