Revanth Reddy says he will not share information with SIT on TSPSC paper leak issue

SIT issued a notice to Revanth Reddy with regard to his reported statements made in connection to the paper leakage issue

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: Unfazed by the notice issued by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leakage, asking him to share information he has about the case, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that he would not share any information with the SIT and that he would present all the evidence only if a probe committee headed by a sitting judge of the high court was formed.

The SIT investigating the TSPSC paper leak case on Monday issued a notice to Revanth Reddy with regard to his reported statements made in connection to the paper leakage issue.

Revanth Reddy had alleged that IT minister KT Rama Rao’s personal assistant Tirupati was also involved in paper leakage and that a large number of candidates from his village got more than 100 marks in Group-1 preliminary examination, which was conducted by the TSPSC in October last year.

Responding to the notice issued by the SIT, Revanth Reddy claimed that he had not received any notice so far and stated that he was not afraid of SIT notices.

He made it clear that he would not share any information with regard to the TSPSC paper leak case with SIT. “I will present all the evidence I have with regard to the paper leak to a judicial probe committee headed by a sitting judge of the High Court,” he said.

Meanwhile, SIT officials reached Revanth Reddy’s house to hand over notices to him, but Revanth’s office staff refused to accept the notice. Following this the police pasted the notice on the wall of Revanth Reddy’s house and left.

According to the notice, Revanth Reddy has been asked to come to the SIT office with the evidence he has with regard to his claims on March 23 at 11 am.