Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury booked for injuring cop in Khammam

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury was booked by the Kamepalli Police on charges of obstructing the duties of a police officer and injuring him as well

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:42 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

File Photo: Renuka Chowdhury

Khammam: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury was on Thursday booked by the Kamepalli Police on charges of obstructing the duties of a police officer and injuring him as well.

The Congress leader along with her followers had gone to Chimalpad to visit Wednesday’s fire accident victims. However, she was stopped from proceeding to the village by the police citing law and order issues. The former MP however entered into an argument with the police and jostled with the police personnel. During the melee, Khammam CCS SI Giridhar Reddy suffered a bleeding injury to his nose after he was allegedly hit by Chowdhury.

Based on the CCS SI’s complaint, Kamepalli SI Kiran Kumar booked a case against Chowdhury and her followers.

This is not the first time that Chowdhury has got violent with police personnel. Last year in June, during a Chalo Raj Bhavan protest by the Congress in Hyderabad, Chowdhury had grabbed the collar of a Sub-inspector while she was being shifted to a police vehicle by women constables.

