Alleti Maheshwar Reddy resigns from Congress, joins BJP

Maheshwar Reddy will join BJP in Delhi today. He met with Telangana state BJP incharge Tarun Chug, according to reports.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:00 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Adilabad: A day after the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the TPCC issued a show cause notice to AICC Programmes Implementation Committee Chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, asking him to explain within one hour why no action should be taken against him for moving closer to BJP, Maheshwar Reddy has resigned from the grand old party on Thursday.

The TPCC DAC issued the notice after reports began doing the rounds that Maheshwar Reddy was planning to join the BJP.

He was former MLA from Nirmal assembly constituency.