Congress leader says KCR will be arrested

Though he insisted that the Congress was not indulging in vendetta politics, his words indicated exactly the opposite.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 11:06 PM

Hyderabad: Even as the Supreme Court on Tuesday found fault with retired Justice L Narasimha Reddy commenting on the merits of the case before his enquiry was completed, AICC spokesperson Madhu Yaskhi Goud appeared to have decided what would be the outcome of the inquiry and stated that legal action would be initiated against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and that the former Chief Minister would be jailed.

Though he insisted that the Congress was not indulging in vendetta politics, his words indicated exactly the opposite, with Goud going on to say that the Supreme Court had directed the State to appoint a new judge based on the technical points and conduct the inquiry. The new judge would expose all the irregularities and it was the responsibility of the Revanth Reddy government to take action against the BRS chief, he claimed.

Goud’s comments, made at a press conference at the Congress State headquarters at Gandhi Bhavan came even after Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the State government had stated that there could not be civil and criminal prosecution on the basis of the commission of inquiry.

Singhvi’s comment came in response to what Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Justice Narasimha Reddy’s comments during the controversial press conference, with which the Supreme Court found fault.

“If the judge did not make comments on the merits of the case, it was fine. But he went into it. See, his order is not binding. But the report by the commission of inquiry prejudices the image of a person, that is why notice to the person has been mandated,” the Chief Justice had said.

Meanwhile, ripping apart Madhu Yaskhi Goud for his lack of understanding on legal issues, BRS working president KT Rama Rao stressed that only courts could announce punishment orders and not the executive.

“It is appalling that despite being an advocate, Madhu Yaskhi Goud failed to recognize that there would be rule of land and courts. Are you not aware of the fact that civil and criminal measures cannot be initiated through commissions,” Rama Rao asked Goud.

Reminding Goud that Congress senior leader and Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi was fighting the case on behalf of the State government, the BRS working president pointed out that Singhvi himself had argued in the Supreme Court that there could not be civil and criminal prosecution on the basis of the commission of inquiry.

“It is ridiculous on your part to comment that if the Chief Minister desired, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao could have been jailed,” he said, adding that during the former Prime Minister the late Indira Gandhi’s tenure, the Emergency was imposed and people from all walks of life were jailed. “The unemployed youth have been charging that a similar Emergency period is being imposed in Telangana by the Congress government,” Rama Rao said.

“The Telangana people are closely observing the baseless charges being made by Congress leaders, including you, after the Congress party’s vendetta politics were exposed across the country,” he added.