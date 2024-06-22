Congress leaders aspiring for nominated posts may have to wait

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 07:10 PM

Hyderabad: Congress leaders aspiring for nominated posts and Pradesh Congress Commitee (PCC) posts will have to wait a little longer to get appointment orders as the State leadership may take more time for finalizing the candidates.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, the State leadership had declared names for about 37 corporations. Though their names were declared, appointment orders were not issued so far triggering anxiety among the aspirants. As the elections are now over, the aspirants are hoping that their appointment orders could be issued anytime soon. However, last week the AICC had appointed fact-finding committees to assess the poor performance of the party in Telangana and five other States in the Lok Sabha elections.

The committee members would speak to different leaders and seek their versions over the party’s performance in the General Elections. They would also assess the performance of leaders at the local level and submit a report accordingly to the AICC, a senior leader from Congress in Telangana said.

“As the fact-finding committee assessment is underway and could take some time to submit its report, the exercise to fill up nominated posts could get delayed,” the leader said.

A section of leaders opined that finalizing the new PCC and cabinet expansion could also take more time. Before the elections, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal had specifically said performance of MLAs, Ministers and incharge leaders would be assessed and positions would be offered accordingly.

The State leadership would have to take a formal approval from the high command for filling up the nominated posts, new PCC and cabinet expansion. There was every possibility of the high command seeking the fact-finding committee’s recommendations before approving the State leadership’s decisions, another leader said.