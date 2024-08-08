Congress leaders intensify lobbying for Cabinet, TPCC posts

In the wake of ensuing local bodies’ elections, the State leadership plans to fill up the nominated posts and other positions. Further, there was a buzz that a few MLAs could be given cabinet berths.

8 August 2024

Hyderabad: With speculations once again doing rounds over a possible Cabinet expansion and filling up of nominated posts, besides appointment of a new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, Congress leaders are intensifying their lobbying with the high command and the State leadership.

While a few leaders flew to New Delhi to impress upon the high command, a few have reached the United States to meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. In the wake of ensuing local bodies’ elections, the State leadership plans to fill up the nominated posts and other positions. Further, there was a buzz that a few MLAs could be given cabinet berths.

“Apart from cabinet berths, there is possibility of appointing a Deputy Speaker, one whip and making a few MLAs as chairpersons for different corporations,” a senior Congress leader in Telangana said.

In the wake of these speculations, leaders are approaching the high command. A few including Parigi MLA Rammohan Reddy even flew to the United States for the obvious purpose. Similarly, leaders aspiring to become the new PCC president are keeping their fingers crossed. MLA Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC Spokesperson Madhu Yaskhi Goud, AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar and MP Balram Naik are said to be frontrunners for the post.

It may be recalled that Telangana Mahila Congress president Sunitha Rao had staged a protest in New Delhi on July 20. She had appealed to the high command to recognize the services of women in the party and offer suitable posts.

Announcements are expected soon after the Chief Minister returns.