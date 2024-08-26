Congress leaders try to stop flagpole consecration at temple in Mahabubabad

Local Congress leaders are reportedly raising the issue of protocol and trying to stop the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 07:34 PM

Mahabubabad: Local Congress leaders are allegedly trying to stop the flagpole reconsecration of the famous Garla Sri Veta Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam in the disguise of an issue over protocol. The flagpole reconsecration has to take place on Wednesday.

Local Congress leaders are reportedly raising the issue of protocol and trying to stop the event. They are angry that the names of their Minister, MP and MLAs were not included in the invitation cards. MLA Koram Kanakaiah and his supporters expressed displeasure over the way the invitation cards were prepared and not mentioning peoples’ representatives’ names in it.

Though the temple authorities were ready to print a new invitation card with the names of the Minister, MP and MLAs, the Congress leaders were not ready to accept it and alleged that they knowingly dropped their names from the invitation cards. Scholars and local people are upset over the attitude of the Congress leaders. They said that if the Congress leaders create problems during the flagpole reconsecration, it would have to be postponed which would not be in the best interests of the temple.

They claimed that if the flagpole reconsecration was postponed, the Brahmotsavam would also have to be postponed. With just two days left for the event, the temple authorities and the donors are having tough time.