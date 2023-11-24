Congress meted out injustice to Kapus and BCs: MP Vaddiraju

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra speaking at Munnuru Kapu Athmeeya Sammelanam in Khammam.

Khammam: Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra said that the Congress party meted out extreme injustice to Munnuru Kapus and BCs.

Even though Munnuru Kapus have a significant population strength in the State, the Congress party has given only three tickets to the community to contest in the Assembly election. Injustice has been done to many leaders like Gali Anil. Congress treats Kapus as a work force and not as leaders, he said.

Ravichandra addressed an Athmeeya Sammelanam organised under the aegis of Munnuru Kapu Sangham extending support to Khammam BRS candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar, here on Friday. He said he had bitter experiences in the Congress party and knew about its leadership.

He said that BRS allotted 10 Assembly seats to Munnuru Kapus, sent him and K Keshava Rao to Rajya Sabha while making the community leaders Bontu Rammohan and Vijaya Lakshmi Mayors of Hyderabad.

BRS was BC’s party and the BCs have to play an important role for the success of the party in the Assembly elections. Hyderabad and Khammam moved on the path of progress as the government maintained effective law and order. BCs have to support 10 BRS candidates in the district and elect them with a huge majority, Vaddiraju said.

Ajay Kumar said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welfare and development were put on fast track unlike any other State in the country. The BRS government sanctioned Rs.3000 crore for Khammam city development while previous governments have not given even Rs.10 crore in the last 60 years.

He appealed to people to think whether a leader who came to Khammam from Gandugulapally in Kothagudem district would have the commitment and responsibility towards Khammam people. Being a local he has a desire to develop the city.

Munnuru Kapu Sangham district president Para Nageswara Rao, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, corporator Maduri Prasad, sarpanches Srinivas and Hariprasad, community leaders Menthula Srisailam, Kaveri Prasad and others were present.