Congress exploited minorities for votes: CM KCR

As long as I am alive, Telangana would remain a secular State where people from Hindu and Muslim communities are treated equally, said CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao speaking at Praja Ashiravada Sabha in Tandur.

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao criticised the Congress, stating that they exploited minorities for votes without delivering substantive socio-economic progress. He pointed out the stark contrast between the Congress’s decade-long rule in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and the BRS government’s commitment to minority welfare in Telangana in the last 10 years.

Speaking at Praja Ashiravada Sabhas in Tandur, Mahabubnagar and Parigi constituencies on Wednesday, the Chief Minister pointed out how the Congress took advantage of the BJP’s communal politics to exploit minorities and repeatedly used them as a vote bank, but failed to ensure their socio-economic empowerment. Under the Congress regime in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, they allocated a mere Rs.2,000 crore for minority welfare in Telangana.

“In contrast, the BRS government allocated Rs.12,000 crore over the last decade, showcasing our dedication to improving their living conditions. We are committed to increasing these allocations during next term,” he said, also reminding the people that communal riots and curfews were routine under the Congress. The last 10 years of BRS rule were, on the other hand, marked by communal harmony.

Vowing to uphold the secular fabric of Telangana, Chandrashekhar Rao said as long as he was alive, Telangana would remain a secular State where people from Hindu and Muslim communities were treated equally.

The Chief Minister also talked about plans to utilise unused Waqf lands for exclusive development of industrial areas and IT parks for the Muslim community. Stating that the BRS government was celebrating Diwali, Ramzan and Christmas with equal fervour and gaeity, ensuring that people of all religions are treated with parity, he said some people might not want the minorities to progress but fail to realise that only the Almighty can decide anything to happen.

The Chief Minister also showered praises on BRS candidate Rohith Reddy for his honesty and support extended to the party. He recalled that when the BJP attempted to overthrow the BRS government in Telangana by purchasing BRS legislators, Rohith Reddy got them arrested.

He asked the people of Tandur constituency to compare the development in Telangana against the situation in the neighbouring Karnataka as they share the State border. “People trusted and elected the Congress in Karnataka and are now facing severe power crisis as only five hours of electricity is being supplied,” he said.

In the Mahabubnagar meeting, Chandrashekhar Rao appreciated BRS candidate V Srinivas Goud for developing Mahabubnagar town into a tourist destination beyond expectations. He said the eco park on Mahabubnagar outskirts was the largest one in the State. Under the BRS government, Mahabubnagar also witnessed largest industrial investment with the Amara Raja group setting up a battery manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs.10,000 crore, he added.