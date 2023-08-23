Congress: Modi govt owes MGNREGA wages in 18 states, UTs

The Congress also said that on this day, MGNREGA was passed under the leadership of Manmohan Singh.

By PTI Published Date - 10:50 AM, Wed - 23 August 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that the Modi government still owes Rs 6,366 crore in MGNREGA wages to 18 states and union territories in the country even after a one third cut in its budget.

He also lauded the flagship rural employment guarantee programme MGNREGA introduced by the Congress on this day in 2005.

“On this day in 2005, our Congress-UPA Government enacted MGNREGA to ensure ‘Right to Work’ to crores of people,” he said.

“Even though Modi Government has cut MGNREGA’s budget by 33%, this year and it owes Rs 6,366 crore in MGNREGA wages to 18 States and Union Territories, yet this flagship programme started by the Congress party still supports 14.42 crore active workers, more than half of them are women,” Kharge said on X.

“MGNREGA was a lifesaver during the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and acted as safety net to crores of workers, making up for 80% of their income loss during the pandemic,” he also said.

“Providing livelihood security to millions ever since, MGNREGA made up for up to 80 percent income loss during pandemic and played a positive role in helping people sustain their livelihood in difficult times,” the party said on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.