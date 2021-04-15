Congress never considered Jana for CM post: Gutha

Speaking to the media here, Sukender Reddy said the Congress high command never considered Jana Reddy for either the Chief Minister’s post or PCC president in undivided Andhra Pradesh

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Thursday said there was no truth in Congress’ propaganda that party candidate for by-election to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Constituency K Jana Reddy sacrificed the Chief Minister’s post to achieve Statehood for Telangana.

Speaking to the media here, Sukender Reddy said the Congress high command never considered Jana Reddy for either the Chief Minister’s post or PCC president in undivided Andhra Pradesh. “Instead of cooperating for the development of the newly formed Telangana State, the power-hungry Congress leaders are working with the single point agenda of coming to power in the State,” he said, adding that the party also created hurdles for welfare schemes and development projects towards this end at the cost of the interest of the common people.

Stating that Statehood was achieved only because of the movement launched by then TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said the Chief Minister had placed Telangana on the path of rapid development. “People from all sections are living happily due to the welfare schemes taken up by the State government,” he maintained.

He thanked the Chief Minister for announcing BC residential school and college to Nagarjuna Sagar and mentioned about the allocation of the NSP quarters to those who have residing in them for the decades at Nagarjuna sagar during his speech at Haliya public meeting.

He urged Congress MP Revanth Reddy to weigh his words before talking about him. “Revanth Reddy should keep in mind that Chandrashekhar Rao provided an opportunity to Nomula Narsimhaiah to contest from Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency in 2014 and 2018 elections. He also took a decision to provide an opportunity to his son Nomula Bhagath in the by-poll,” he said.

He said the ruling party candidate’s victory in the by-election would only ensure development of Nagarjuna sagar Assembly constituency.

