Congress resorting to politics of vengeance: ex-MLA Haripriya

Former MLA B Haripriya alleges Congress leaders are engaging in retaliatory politics, targeting BRS councillors who supported the no-confidence motion against municipal chairman D Venkateshwar Rao.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 06:22 PM

Kothagudem: Congress leaders were resorting to politics of vengeance targetting BRS councillors for supporting the no confidence motion against municipal chairman D Venkateshwar Rao, former MLA B Haripriya has alleged.

She made the allegation in the wake of demolition of a poultry farm belonging to BRS councillor Kondapalli Saritha by Forest officials with the help of earthmovers at Rajiv Nagar on Wednesday.

It might be noted that the councillor had participated in the floor test supporting the no confidence motion against the municipal chairman on February 5.

The councillor and her family members maintained that they have the land title.

The ex-MLA on receiving the information about the demolition of the poultry farm and sheds there reached the spot along with senior BRS leader Dindigala Rajender. She staged a protest questioning the forest officials why they were demolishing the poultry farm.

She demanded the Congress leaders to stop targetting the BRS leaders and warned that BRS cadres would fight against Congress’ politics of vengeance.

The Congress leaders who claim their government as a people’s government was targetting their opponents, she alleged.Divisional Forest Officer Venkanna told the media that the land on which the poultry farm was built and a mango farm was grown belongs to the forest department.

Notices were issued to the councillor’s family to vacate the land but they failed to vacate the land. The forest officials after demolition of the sheds took possession of the land.