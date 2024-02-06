Two BRS leaders, including Peddapalli MP join Congress

They joined the Congress Party in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal at New Delhi on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 07:17 PM

Photo: X

Peddapalli: Two BRS leaders, including a sitting MP, have switched their loyalties to the Congress Party.

Venkatesh Netha, sitting MP ( Peddapalli constituency) and former TTD Board Member Manne Jeevan Reddy joined the Congress Party in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal at New Delhi on Monday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were also present. Later they paid a courtesy call to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence.

Venkatesh had contested from Chennur assembly constituency in the 2018 elections on a Congress ticket. Later, he joined the BRS and contested successfully from the Peddapalli parliament constituency in 2019.