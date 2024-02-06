BRS MLC Kavitha demands for Caste Census before local body polls

BRS MLC Kavitha also demanded that the government allocate Rs 20,000 crore for the welfare of BCs in the 2024-25 budget and give legitimacy to the BC Sub-Plan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 09:05 PM

Warangal: BRS MLC K Kavitha demanded that local body elections in the State should be held only after conducting the Caste Census and providing 42 percent reservation to Backward Classes.

Kavitha, who took part in a round table meeting jointly organized by Bharat Jagruti and the United Phule Front for the exercise of BC rights in Warangal and Karimnagar, said the Congress government should conduct the Caste Census within a period of six months as announced in the BC declaration during the election by the party.

Even though the Caste Census was done in Bihar, it could not be implemented due to legal tangles, hence the State government should announce a clear action plan on the census, she said, adding that though two months had passed the Congress government had not taken any initiative to conduct the Caste Census.

She recalled that the Congress had said that if 42 percent reservation was provided in the local body elections, around 24,000 new BCs would become MPTCs, Sarpanchs, Councillors, Corporators and ZPTCs and hence to achieve the goal, the State government should start the process for the Caste Census.

The BRS MLC also demanded that the government allocate Rs.20,000 crore for the welfare of BCs in the 2024-25 budget and give legitimacy to the BC Sub-Plan. She also asked the government to establish a separate ministry for MBCs, and name Jangaon district as Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud district. She also said the government should make an announcement on the demand for a statue of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule on the assembly premises before April 11.

MLC Baswaraj Saraiah also spoke.