Congress stage dharna demanding suspension of SI in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:14 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Adilabad: Demanding suspension of the Jainath Sub-Inspector, activists of Congress staged a dharna in front of a police station in Jainath mandal centre on Sunday. The agitating activists alleged that Vishal, an innocent activist, was arrested and cops were disclosing his whereabouts. They accused police of booking a false case against Shravan. They demanded action against the police for taking the activist into custody. They demanded suspension of Jainath SI Persis Bitla.

It is learned that Vishal, a resident of Anandpur village was arrested on the charges of assaulting the activists of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) during a clash between the Congress and the pink party recently. Meanwhile, workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended solidarity to the Congress. They alleged that cops were acting as activists of the TRS. They demanded suspension of the police officer.

