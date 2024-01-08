Congress to hold meeting with AAP; to discuss seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha polls

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom just four months away, the allocation of seats becomes pivotal for the Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks.

8 January 24

New Delhi: The Congress party will hold a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab’s Amritsar on Monday to discuss the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier today, the Congress incharge for Punjab, Devender Yadav arrived in Amritsar and said that all the discussions will be held in the meeting.

“Our all leadership is here. We will have a discussion in the meeting and speak only after that,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said that “not just Delhi but there will be discussion on all those states where the Aam Aadmi Party has elected representatives and organizations.” Congress leader Abhishek Dutt said that we will fight unitedly and win.

“INDIA Alliance will win all 7 seats in Delhi…Businessmen are fed up with the current (central) govt and their policies…We will fight unitedly and win,” Dutt added, Moreover, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit reacted to the seat-sharing between AAP and Congress for Lok Sabha elections and said that all the details should be decided as soon as possible so that we can also prepare for it.

“Our national leadership knows our opinion…Our conflicts with AAP are with respect to the Delhi government…It will be decided later if there will be an alliance, if it happens then who’ll contest which seats? I just hope that if an alliance happens then its details should be decided as soon as possible so that we can also prepare for it,” Dikshit said.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress held a National Alliance Committee (NAC) meeting to discuss the seat-sharing formula in Bihar in the national capital.

Congress National Alliance Committee members Ashok Gehlot and Salman Khurshid were also present.

The Congress formed the five-member NAC, with Mukul Wasnik as convenor and veteran leaders including former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, former Union minister Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Prakash as members.

The committee is tasked with examining various aspects of forming alliances with other political entities in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

