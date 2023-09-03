| Congress To Organise Bharat Jodo Yatra In All Districts Across Country On Sep 7

By ANI Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress will organise ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in all the districts across the country to commemorate the first anniversary of its yatra on September 7.

However, more details of the programme are yet to be announced by the party.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and had lasted more than 130 days.

In the first leg of the yatra, Gandhi had walked almost 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Earlier in the last month, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that Rahul Gandhi will embark on a fresh padayatra (foot march) from Gujarat to Meghalaya, and during that period, leaders and workers of the party’s Maharashtra unit will criss-cross the state.

The impact of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra was seen during the polls in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh as they recorded a sharp increase in strike rate and vote share.

The Yatra travelled 511km in Karnataka over 22 days between Gundlupet constituency and Raichur Rural constituency.