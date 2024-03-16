Congress will lose, if it ignores workers: Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao

The workers stood by the side of the AITUC affiliated Employees union despite many attempts to split the union.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 06:59 PM

Khammam: CPI state secretary, MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao demanded the Congress government to solve the problems being faced by TSRTC workers, who transported 22 crore women to their destinations in the last three months.

He wanted the fitment increased and the pending DAs released immediately and said he would meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy soon on the issues of RTC workers.

Also Read CPI terms the budget as realistic and practical

It was regrettable that the government failed to invite the TSRTC Employees union to the recent meetings held with the labour unions. Sambasiva Rao addressed as many as 250 delegates who attended the RTC Employees Union’s third state conference here on Saturday.

The Employees’ union was the first labour association to emerge in 1956 in the RTC and achieved many rights for the workers.

The working class could protect its rights only through struggles and sacrifices; the Employees union has to continue its fight to achieve welfare schemes. CPI’s labour wing AITUC has a 100 year history and it always stood by the workers, he said.

The workers stood by the side of the AITUC affiliated Employees union despite many attempts to split the union.

Uncommitted labour unions were always dangerous, he said adding that SCCL as an example, INTUC was the recognised union when Congress was in power and TBGKS was recognised union when BRS was in power.

Stating that BRS and BJP were two anti-labour parties, Sambasiva Rao noted that it would be better if the Congress changes its attitude towards workers.

The BJP treats the workers as slaves and the economic gap was increasing under the BJP rule.

CPI central committee member B Hemanth Rao, state secretariat members VS Bose, E Venkanna, leaders Potu Prasad, Sk Sabir Pasha, Employees union leaders Padmakar, honourary president Venkat Goud, AITUC working president Narsimhan and others were present.