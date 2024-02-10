CPI terms the budget as realistic and practical

MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said the State government presented a realistic budget keeping in mind the financial resources available with it.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 February 2024, 05:30 PM

MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said the State government presented a realistic budget keeping in mind the financial resources available with it.

Hyderabad: CPI State secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao termed the Vote-on-Account budget as realistic and practical budget aimed at implementing various commitments made by the government to the people of the State.

Speaking to media at the assembly on Saturday, Kunamneni said the State government presented a realistic budget keeping in mind the financial resources available with it. He welcomed the decision of the government to extend Rythu Bandhu scheme to tenant farmers and said the move would give a lot of relief to the tenant farmers, who have been facing financial crisis.

The CPI MLA also appreciated the government’s decision to set up public schools in every mandal of the State. “This will help in providing quality education in the rural areas,”he said. He also welcomed the decision of the government to construct 3,500 double bedroom houses for the poor in every assembly constituency.