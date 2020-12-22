Congress will strive to strengthen ‘Panchayati Raj’ system: Uttam

He demanded that the State government continue the cheque power authority to sarpanches in the State and advised to directly transfer funds to PR institutions to take up various development works

Hyderabad: Congress MP and TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Tuesday that the party would strive to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system in the State.

Addressing a gathering at a day-long ‘Sathyagraha Deeksha’ organized by Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sanghatan, a wing of All India Congress Committee (AICC), to highlight the neglect of PR institutions, urban local bodies and their elected representatives at Indira Park here, he said the party would extend necessary support to the Congress elected representatives who were allegedly facing harassment by ruling party members.

He demanded that the State government continue the cheque power authority to sarpanches in the State and advised to directly transfer funds to PR institutions to take up various development works. He took strong exception to the police for allegedly arresting their party leaders and not allowing them to attend the meeting.

“The party would consider the issue seriously if the attitude of the police did not change,” he said. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said officials in the districts were not following protocol and ignoring the elected representatives of Congress.

Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah alleged that officials were not paying bills for developmental works carried out by elected representatives from the Congress. “Is this correct on the part of officials?” he asked, and advised the officials to mend their ways.

The party leaders observed two minutes silence to pay tributes to veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora who passed away on Monday. Senior leaders and former Ministers J. Geetha Reddy and Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and others attended the meeting.

