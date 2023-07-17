Congress will take up BC census if voted to power: Hanumanth Rao

Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra had learned about the hardships being faced by the BC community and had promised to take up the BC caste census soon after a Congress government was formed at the Centre, said Hanumanth Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:07 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Former MP V Hanumanth Rao said on Monday that the Congress would take up a BC caste census if it came to power.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra had learned about the hardships being faced by the BC community and had promised to take up the BC caste census soon after a Congress government was formed at the Centre, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the former MP said as per the population, BCs should be allocated 50 per cent seats in legislative bodies. He also announced that the Congress party would be organizing BC Garjana public meeting shortly. Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be invited for the meeting and a BC declaration would also be announced.