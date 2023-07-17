Anti-farmer remark: Senior leaders in Telangana Congress unit maintain safe distance from Revanth

While the farming community and ruling BRS party have already launched a massive protest against the TPCC president for his remarks, senior Congress leaders from the State unit have not come to his rescue

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Hyderabad: Ever since TPCC president A Revanth Reddy made the controversial remarks that three hour power supply was sufficient for farmers, senior leaders in the State Congress unit appear to be maintaining a safe distance from him.

While the farming community and ruling BRS party have already launched a massive protest against the TPCC president for his remarks, senior Congress leaders from the State unit have not come to his rescue. Though they claimed that Congress party was committed to 24 hour power supply to farmers, senior leaders are strategically staying away from the TPCC president.

This was evident from the absence of leaders, including Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, former Minister D Sridhar Babu, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP V Hanumantha Rao and others from the programmes announced by the TPCC president. Soon after realizing that Congress party had landed in trouble due to his remarks, the TPCC president as a means to cover up the episode last week instructed the party leaders to stage protests at all sub stations across the State.

Save for a couple of leaders, majority of the senior leaders refrained from participating in the protests. Things got further obvious on Saturday when CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka held a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan to share experiences from his recently concluded Padayatra. All the senior leaders, including the TPCC president, accompanied him at the press meet.

Later in the evening on same day, when Revanth Reddy conducted a press meet at the same venue, a majority of the senior leaders skipped the event. Going by the developments in the party, much more fireworks are likely, especially over finalizing tickets for aspirants for the ensuing Assembly elections.