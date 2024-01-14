Congress will win 13 to 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Speaking to the media at Mellacheruvu, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the people of Telangana state shown faith on the Congress in the recently held elections to the Telangana state legislative assembly and brought the party into the power.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 06:45 PM

Suryapet: Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday exuded confidence that Congress would win 13 to 14 Lok Sabha seats in the coming general elections.

Speaking to the media at Mellacheruvu, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the people of Telangana state shown faith on the Congress in the recently held elections to the Telangana state legislative assembly and brought the party into the power.

The Congress government was committed to all six guarantees, which were promised by the party to the people during the elections, and already two of the guarantees were being implemented. The wave of the Congress would continue in Lok Sabha elections in the state as the party candidates would win from 13 to 14 Lok Sabha seats, he added.

He said that required repairing to the lift irrigation schemes in his Huzurnagar assembly constituency to provide irrigation facility to the farmers.

He cautioned that stringent action would be taken against the rackets, which were involved in supplying PDS rice to beverage companies and poultry farms.