Unruly scenes at Congress meeting in Khammam; cadres revolt against Renuka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 06:40 PM

Khammam: The leaders in the district Congress are at it again. With the glaring display of differences among them, leaders proved that all is not well in the party in Khammam.

Unruly scenes unfolded at a meeting held at district Congress office with PCC members, bloc and mandal presidents here on Tuesday to discuss measures to speed up the campaigning for the victory of Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy.

Verbal clashes ensued among the followers of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdary along with her followers who yelled at each other for some time. The clash was triggered when Renuka Chowdary commented that some mandal unit presidents were only interested in holding positions but not attending the party meetings.

She reportedly made comments hitting at the followers of Bhatti Vikramarka. Irked at her comments, his followers and cadres revolted against Renuka Chowdary objecting to her comments and asking her to withdraw the comments.

The MP’s followers Veera Babu and others tried to defend their leaders by shouting back at Vikramarka’s followers. Vikramarka followers argued that it was because of the hard work done by mandal level cadres Congress came to power and making comments insulting them was not proper.

But the MP continued her tirade. As the brawl was going on the ministers Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao remained spectators. Later they tried to pacify both the clashing factions but in vain.

Vikramarka’s followers complained that Renuka Chowdary insulted them on several occasions in the past and her remarks were leading to disorder in the party in the district.

The order in the meeting was restored finally when Srinivas Reddy asked Renuka Chowdary and the arguing cadres to maintain calm. The party leaders conducted road shows at several parts in the district on the day.