Milind Deora resigns from Congress, considering joining Shiv Sena

Deora tweeted the news, putting an end to over four years of intermittent speculation about his political intentions, maintaining a stance of denial until as late as Saturday night.

By IANS Updated On - 14 January 2024, 10:01 AM

Mumbai: In a political jolt, senior Congress leader from Mumbai and former Union Minister Milind M. Deora has quit the party here on Sunday.

“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia. ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party, ” said Milind, the son of the late Congress stalwart and a 7-time MP Murli S. Deora.

He also expressed gratitude to all leaders, colleagues and workers for their unwavering support over the years in the grand old party.

According to current indications, he is likely to join the ruling Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.