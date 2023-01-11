Congress’s Mallu Ravi to be made an accused in CM insult case?

TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi is likely to be made an accused in the case of defamatory videos and morphed photographs of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Mallu Ravi is likely to be made an accused in the case of defamatory videos and morphed photographs of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, registered by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police last month.

The Cybercrime police had raided the office of the Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu located at the Madhapur after the probe into the defamatory content against the Chief Minister and BRS party and its leaders. The police using latest software tools had tracked down the IP addresses of the perpetrators who were spreading derogatory content on social media platforms about the Chief Minister, allegedly to the office of Sunil Kanugolu.

The police had summoned Sunil Kanugolu and questioned him on Monday. During his questioning, Sunil reportedly told the investigation officer that the office is supervised by Mallu Ravi who is also the in-charge.

Basing on the information, the police issued a notice to Mallu Ravi to appear before them on Thursday and join the probe. Source said the police will be making Mallu Ravi as an accused in the case after seeking permission from the court.