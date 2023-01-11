Arrangements on for BRS public meeting in Khammam

After emerging as BRS from TRS, CM KCR will address the party's first public meeting in Khammam on January 18, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Ministers T Harish Rao and P Ajay Kumar inspected the newly built collectorate in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: After emerging as BRS from TRS, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address the party’s first public meeting in Khammam on January 18, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said here on Wednesday.

He said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s meeting would be attended by five lakh people and arrangements were being made to conduct the meeting in 100 acres of land near the newly constructed collectorate.

To review the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s meeting, Health Minister T Harish Rao arrived in Khammam on Wednesday evening. He along with Ajay Kumar, MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Nama Nageshwar Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy inspected the meeting venue and the collectorate.

Later, they reviewed the arrangements with officials, district Collector VP Gautham and Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier. Warangal CP AV Ranganath and IG S Chandrasekhar Reddy, who were on special duty in Khammam, also attended the meeting.

Speaking to the media on the occasion Ajay Kumar said that along with Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Ministers of Kerala, Punjab, Delhi and the former CM of UP would attend the public meeting.

Foolproof arrangements were being made for the Chief Minister’s meeting and the public from Khammam, Kothagudem and neighbouring districts would attend the meeting. Public was eager to listen to Chandrashekhar Rao as he was going to address them for the first time after the formation of BRS, Ajay Kumar said.

Earlier, addressing party workers and leaders, the minister asserted that the BRS was going to win all the 10 Assembly seats in erstwhile Khammam district and asked the party cadres to make committed efforts in that direction.