Consecration ceremony of Lord Ram, religious event not political: Kishan Reddy

Dismissing accusations of exploiting the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya for electoral advantages, Union Tourism Minister and State BJP President G. Kishan Reddy clarified that the event scheduled for January 22 is not orchestrated with the impending Lok Sabha elections in consideration.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 January 2024, 07:32 PM

Hyderabad: Refuting the allegation of using consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya for election gains, union Tourism Minister and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy said the consecration ceremony on January 22 was not being done keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind and that it was done as it was a long cherished dream of Hindus to built Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said Ram Temple was being built as per the aspirations of the people of the country and that it was a religious event and not political. “Ram Temple was not being built for the election. The demand is there for over 500-years. Construction of Ram Mandir is in BJP agenda, hence we are in the forefront of the event,”he said.

Commenting on Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University, the union Minister said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start the university activities from the next academic year(2024-25) . “Since the construction of the university buildings will take a long time, I have decided to ask the PM to start the university from a rented building from the coming academic year,”he said.

The much awaited Tribal Museum foundation would be laid next week in Hyderabad, he said, adding that Bhupalpally, Asifabad and Kothagudem districts have been declared as aspiration districts and Rs. 38 crore had been sanctioned to these districts to take up tribal welfare programmes.

The Prime Minister would launch the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), with a budget of around Rs 24,000 crore for the overall development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on Monday, he informed. in the first phase PM JANMAN would be launched in 100 districts across the country, he said.

The Centre has already identified the beneficiaries of the schme and 1 lakh houses have been sanctioned, he said, adding that on Monday the government would handover the house documents to the tribal.