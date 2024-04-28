Lord Ram belongs to everybody, not just the BJP, says KTR

The Prime Minister, who insulted the formation of Telangana State, cheated the people of the State for the last ten years, said KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 07:00 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing party workers in Vemulawada on Sunday.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said Lord Ram belonged to everybody and was not an MLA or MP of the BJP.

Speaking at the Vemulawada constituency BRS booth committee meeting in Vemulawada, Rama Rao said only the BRS could prevent the injustice likely to be done to Telangana in case of the common capital, union territory and delimitation attempts of the Centre. The Prime Minister, who insulted the formation of Telangana State, cheated the people of the State for the last ten years.

While “Bade bhai’ (Modi) came to power by cheating people in 2014, Chota bhai (A Revanth Reddy) came to power by cheating people in 2023, he said, stating that the nexus between the Congress and the BJP was evident in the fielding of a dummy candidate in Karimnagar as part of “match fixing” by Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay. Even Congress workers would not recognize the party’s candidate if he was made to stand at the Thippapur (Vemulawada) bus stand without a party shawl, he said.

Was Bandi Sanjay ready for a debate on the development of Karimnagar parliament constituency, he asked, also stating there was competition only between the BJP and the BRS in Karimnagar Lok Sabha polls.

If the BRS wins 12 MP seats, the day would come within a year when the party would dictate terms in the State politics, Rama Rao said, reminding the cadre that the people had not defeated the BRS in the Assembly polls, but it was the party’s own doing. At the age of 70, Chandrashekhar Rao was touring the State for the cause of the public.

Instead of taking pictures and posting on WhatsApp groups, party workers should work honestly and enquire with the public whether the it was the promises of the Congress or of the BRS that reached them.