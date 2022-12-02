Conspiracies being hatched by united Andhra leaders to create unrest in Telangana: Gutha

Nalgonda: Citing the political developments in the State over the last one year, Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Friday said conspiracies were being hatched by united Andhra leaders in association with national parties to create unrest in the State.

Telangana people have to be very cautious. Independent political existence can only save the State from the evil eye being cast by United Andhra leaders, he told the media here on Friday.

“Having lost their existence and significance in Andhra Pradesh, political herds are now invading Telangana and trying to loot the State with political conspiracies,” Sukender Reddy said.

He alleged that there was a conspiracy of united Andhra forces behind the political developments taking place for the last one year. They were aimed at creating troubles in Telangana, he added. Lashing out at the BJP-led union government, he said under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana was witnessing rapid development in all sectors.

Unable to stomach Telangana’s progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was creating hurdles at every possible interval. Already, democratically elected governments in eight States were toppled by the BJP and the saffron party was eyeing to replicate similar tactics in Telangana, he said.

The union government was deliberately delaying release of rightful share of funds to Telangana with a conspiracy to financially destabilise the State, he said.