Demand for statues of Andhra icons in Hyderabad sparks debate over Telangana identity

While people from Andhra Pradesh see it as an effort to unify Telugu people, many from Telangana are calling it as an attempt to impose a non-Telangana identity on the State

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 July 2024, 06:04 PM

Telugu Talli Statue. (Source: Wikipedia)

Hyderabad: The resurgence of demands for installation of statues of Telugu Talli and Potti Sreeramulu in front of the Secretariat here has sparked a fresh debate. While people from Andhra Pradesh see it as an effort to unify Telugu people, many from Telangana are calling it as an attempt to impose a non-Telangana identity on the State, on the lines of earlier efforts to unify Telugu people at the expense of regional distinctiveness.

Recently, a netizen KK Mohan who claims to be a social media influencer and resident of Hyderabad, with roots in Andhra Pradesh, appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for reinstallation of the statues of Telugu Talli and Potti Sreeramulu in front of the Secretariat. Both the statues were removed by the previous BRS government during the construction of the new Secretariat building.

Also Read Tension prevails as officials attempt to remove Telangana Talli statue in Jangaon

Later, the BRS government earmarked a place opposite the Secretariat for installation of the Telangana Talli statue. However, the proposal was shelved after the Congress came to power and Revanth Reddy laid the foundation to install the statue of former Prime Minister the late Rajiv Gandhi in the same location, receiving severe backlash from Telangana supporters.

Adding fresh fuel to the row, the resurgence of demands for statues representing Andhra Pradesh icons is perceived by many people from Telangana as a threat to the unique identity of Telangana. With the BRS, which was the sole strong regional voice, not in power now, these concerns have gained strength. Critics argue that these demands signal the return of hegemonic powers that Telangana fought against for decades.

Several netizens took to social media to raise their concerns, stating that the anti-Telangana powers are on the rise and got strengthened with recent statements of Revanth Reddy in their favour. They fear these demands as attempts to undermine the self-governance and regional pride that Telangana worked hard to achieve. They see the rise of such forces in Hyderabad, under the guise of Telugu and national unity, as a strategic move to reassert control over Telangana.

“Telangana’s identity is the result of a six-decade-long struggle marked by significant sacrifices and the aspirations of millions. People of Telangana rejected Telugu Talli and Potti Sreeramulu through the separate Statehood movement. Instead, they chose Telangana Talli and Prof Jayashankar as their icons, and cultural traditions like Telangana Bottu, Bonam and Bathukamma as their identity,” a netizen remarked.

Another netizen Chandu from Telangana questioned Potti Sreeramulu’s association with Telangana. He reminded that Telugu of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were different. “We see our identity, our accent and our struggle in Telangana Talli. Keep your sentiments restricted to your State. There is no place for anyone who is inimical to Telangana identity,” he asserted.

While a few netizens from Andhra Pradesh who are residing in Hyderabad suggested against bringing such unnecessary issues to the fore and creating rifts between people from both the States, those from Telangana questioned the need for such illogical demands, asking whether the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat had both these statues. A few went ahead and asked whether people from Andhra Pradesh would install the Telangana Talli statue in front of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat.