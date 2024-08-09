Constable daughter felicitated for securing six jobs in Asifabad

Superintendent of Police DV Srinivasa Rao was all praise for Nikhitha for securing the government jobs in a year.
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Superintendent of Police DV Srinivasa Rao felicitated Kethawath Nikhitha, the daughter of a police constable for cracking six government jobs, with a shawl here on Friday.
Rao was all praise for Nikhitha for securing the government jobs in a year. He opined that one could register such victories by showing perseverance and dedication. He advised policemen to encourage their children in their favorite fields by recognizing their talent. He wished for success for the woman. He patted Nikhitha’s father, Sardar Singh.