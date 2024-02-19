Andhra constable’s heroic act saves seven lives after car plunges into canal

AR Constable N Srinivas, who happened to be passing by, swiftly intervened and rescued the occupants from the submerged vehicle.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 01:45 PM

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of bravery, a constable in Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district saved seven lives after their car plunged into a canal following a collision with a bike on the Konaseema-Bellampudi road.

The incident occurred when the group including two children returning from Rajahmundry, all residents of Rajole.

Also Read A new twist to Andhra Pradesh’s capital saga

AR Constable N Srinivas, who happened to be passing by, swiftly intervened and rescued the occupants from the submerged vehicle. Following the rescue, all individuals were shifted to the hospital via ambulance for medical attention.