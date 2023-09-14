AP CM YS Jagan to open 3 medical colleges on September 15

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:22 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Vijayawada: The state Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate three newly built government medical colleges at Rajahmundry, Machilipatnam and Eluru in the virtual mode on September 15.

State health authorities said, AP has reached an important milestone in the field of medical education and healthcare.

For the first time, the state government has given approval for setting up 17 new government medical colleges at one go in Andhra Pradesh. Presently, the state has only 11 government medical colleges, the oldest being King George Hospital set up in Visakhapatnam in 1923.

Each medical college will have an intake of 150 students.