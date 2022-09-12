Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya to cost Rs 1,800 crore

By IANS Published: Updated On - 09:52 AM, Mon - 12 September 22

Photo: IANS Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told reporters that this was a revised estimate.

Ayodhya: The cost of construction of the grand Ram temple is expected to be around Rs 1,800 crores.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told reporters that this was a revised estimate.

He said this after a meeting of the trust on Sunday evening.

The Trust also finalised its rules and regulations in the meeting that was presided over by Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram temple construction committee.

“After several revisions, we have reached this estimate. Even this might go up,” Rai said about the construction cost.

The Trust has also decided to use white marble in construction of the idol of Lord Ram.

Idols of several other deities of the Ramayan era will also come up at the Ram temple.

“Rules and regulations of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have been finalised. We have been working on it for the past several months,” Champat Rai said.

The construction of the temple is expected to be completed by December 2023 and Lord Ram is expected to be seated in the sanctum sanctorum by the Makar Sankranti festival in January 2024, Rai said.

He also said 14 of the 15 trust members attended the meeting.