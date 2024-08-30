| Construction Worker From Wanaparthy Gets Lifer For Raping Minor

Construction worker from Wanaparthy gets lifer for raping minor

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the Kandukur police booked a case and subsequently arrested Shivaji

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 07:56 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced a youth to undergo life imprisonment in a case of kidnapping, confining, threatening and raping a minor girl reported at Kandukur in 2017. The court also imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

The convict, E Shivaji (20), a construction worker from Wanaparthy, on the promise of marriage, kidnapped the girl, married and raped her. He later abandoned her.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the Kandukur police booked a case and subsequently arrested Shivaji.