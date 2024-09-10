Contract workers of TVVP hospitals protest for salaries pending since 6 momths

Demanding release of their salaries, the contract workers participated in one-hour protests in all the districts. At Koti District Hospital, they boycotted duties for an hour and participated in a protest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 04:56 PM

Hyderabad: Nearly 4,000 contract workers engaged in government healthcare facilities falling under Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) are up in arms against the State government over non-payment of their salaries for the past six months.

The contract workers, mostly engaged in sanitation, bed side care for patients, security and general administration in TVVP hospitals have not received their salaries since February, as the government has not cleared hospital bills, said the Telangana Medical Contract Employees and Workers Union (TMCE&WU) on Tuesday.

“Since February, 2024, the State government is yet to clear bills of a large number of TVVP hospitals and contract employees are not receiving their salaries. The next few months are full of festivals and contract employees are in dire need of money to meet expenses,” said General Secretary, TMC&WU, M Narasimha.

In view of the surge of diseases and rise in patient footfalls during the ongoing month of seasonal ailments, the contract workers said they were not boycotting their normal day-long duties.

Former Health Minister and senior BRS leader, T Harish Rao on Tuesday criticized the delays in the bills and added, “the State government must immediately release pending salaries of all the employees under TVVP.”