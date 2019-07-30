Contributor fancied for Mysuru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am 5:47 pm

Mysuru: The M. Bobby-trained Contributor holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Star Supreme Plate 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Eddie The Eagle 1, Pilgrim 2, Royal Design 3

2. Double Trouble 1, Star Binder 2, Trevelyan 3

3. Willow Glen 1, Star Gunns 2 Wind Striker 3

4. Top Striker 1, Reanna 2, Anteros 3

5. Tashkent 1, Sporto 2, Donna Rossa 3

6. Royal Command 1, March To Victory 2, Monte Greco 3

7. Contributor 1, Ice Dancer 2, Eternalinspiration 3

8. Idealist 1, Gintoki 2, Star Atrium 3

Day’s Best: Willow Glen.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

