Contributor fancied for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The M. Bobby-trained Contributor holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Star Supreme Plate 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.
SELECTIONS
1. Eddie The Eagle 1, Pilgrim 2, Royal Design 3
2. Double Trouble 1, Star Binder 2, Trevelyan 3
3. Willow Glen 1, Star Gunns 2 Wind Striker 3
4. Top Striker 1, Reanna 2, Anteros 3
5. Tashkent 1, Sporto 2, Donna Rossa 3
6. Royal Command 1, March To Victory 2, Monte Greco 3
7. Contributor 1, Ice Dancer 2, Eternalinspiration 3
8. Idealist 1, Gintoki 2, Star Atrium 3
Day’s Best: Willow Glen.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.
1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.
