O Hansini fancied for Mysuru feature

The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

File photo.

Mysuru: The Rakesh-trained O Hansini looks good in the MY RC Bookmakers Association Million 1200 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over a field of eleven runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday.

SELECTIONS:

1. Bonito 1, D Thirteen Twelve 2, My One And Only 3

2. Knott So Knotty 1, Udukai 2, Engelberg 3

3. O Manchali 1, Beautiful Oblivian 2, Ferretti 3

4. Sunshine Coast 1, Star Jewel 2, NRI Millennium 3

5. O Hansini 1, Cool Rider 2, Polished Girl 3

6. Amazonia 1, Prince Corporate 2, Ghyama 3

7. Perfectimagination 1, Sarvottam 2, Fun And Laughter 3

Day’s Best: O Manchali.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7