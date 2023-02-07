O Hansini fancied for Mysuru feature

The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
Mysuru: The Rakesh-trained O Hansini looks good in the MY RC Bookmakers Association Million 1200 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over a field of eleven runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Bonito 1, D Thirteen Twelve 2, My One And Only 3
2. Knott So Knotty 1, Udukai 2, Engelberg 3
3. O Manchali 1, Beautiful Oblivian 2, Ferretti 3
4. Sunshine Coast 1, Star Jewel 2, NRI Millennium 3
5. O Hansini 1, Cool Rider 2, Polished Girl 3
6. Amazonia 1, Prince Corporate 2, Ghyama 3
7. Perfectimagination 1, Sarvottam 2, Fun And Laughter 3
Day’s Best: O Manchali.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7