Horse Racing: Moonlight Queen has the edge in Mysuru feature

The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
Mysuru: The Rakesh-trained Moonlight Queen, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the Mysore City Gold Cup 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only in a field of elevan runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Shivalik Dhanush 1, Grand Chevalier 2, Knott So Knotty 3
2. Crescendo 1, Santorini 2, Aurele 3
3. Venezuela 1, My One And Only 2, NRI Plan 3
4. Coyote Girl 1, D Lord 2, Sunlight Storm 3
5. Moonlight Queen 1, Gilded Butterfly 2, Ankush 3
6. Sound Of Canon’s 1, Elusive Girl 2, Amazonia 3
7. Perfect Perfecto 1, D Jani 2, Deimus 3
Day’s Best: Shivalik Dhanush.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7