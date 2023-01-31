| Horse Racing Moonlight Queen Has The Edge In Mysuru Feature

The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

Mysuru: The Rakesh-trained Moonlight Queen, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the Mysore City Gold Cup 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only in a field of elevan runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday.

SELECTIONS:

1. Shivalik Dhanush 1, Grand Chevalier 2, Knott So Knotty 3

2. Crescendo 1, Santorini 2, Aurele 3

3. Venezuela 1, My One And Only 2, NRI Plan 3

4. Coyote Girl 1, D Lord 2, Sunlight Storm 3

5. Moonlight Queen 1, Gilded Butterfly 2, Ankush 3

6. Sound Of Canon’s 1, Elusive Girl 2, Amazonia 3

7. Perfect Perfecto 1, D Jani 2, Deimus 3

Day’s Best: Shivalik Dhanush.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7